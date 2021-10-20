Today's Horoscope - October 21, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 21, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini |Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Some will make a major purchase for the home. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | You’ve sorted out so much in your life recently. Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. A friend gives you valuable feedback about an idea you have. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. | Lucky Colour: Mustrad | Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. You will accomplish more if you aren’t tied up in knots. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! | Lucky Colour: Butterscotch | Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don’t argue about the costs involved.| Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Problems with colleagues are likely. You can ask for favours but don’t take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work.| Lucky Colour: Sapphire. | Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You’ll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Lucky Colour: Caramel| Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | 10 best ways to keep your heart healthy
The heart is one of the most important and key organs that work tirelessly till one's last breath. With improper food style, irregular work culture and air & water pollution, there are direct and indirect effects to one’s life. In India, heart and circulatory diseases are still one of the biggest killers. Here we suggest 10 tips to keep the heart hale and hearty.
In Pics | 10 best ways to keep your heart healthy
Reduce Salt: One should cut down on salt as these increases risk of suffering from heart disease or stroke. Inclusion of high salt in diet is likely to increase blood pressure. Credit: Getty Images
Less sugar in diet: High sugar content could lead to diabetes and weight gain. These reduce the blood pressure and lead to heart disease. However, one can satisfy sweet tooth by having fresh fruit and puddings. Credit: Reuters Photo
Controlled saturated fat: Consuming saturated fat like dairy products, fatty meat and processed foods are believed to increase cholesterol levels. One should pick dairy products wisely and should learn to pick low-fat products. Credit: Getty Images
Fill your bowl with fruits and veggies: Inclusion of potassium in your daily diet helps you to lower blood pressure. Minimum of five portions of fruits and vegetables help to keep your heart healthy. Credit: Getty Images
Inclusion of omega-3 fat: Fishes are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are beneficial for heart as they improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart attacks. Vegetarians can get omega-3 fats from spinach, wheat germ, walnuts, flaxseed and flaxseed oil, soya and canola oil and pumpkin seeds. Credit: Getty Images
Controlling alcohol consumption: Heavy drinking poses big risks to the heart as it has complex effects on the heart. Limiting the drinking habits improves the blood pressure to healthy levels and helps heart to perform smoothly. Credit: Getty Images
Stop smoking: Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and people who smoke are twice as likely to have a heart attack compared with those who never smoke. Apart from damaging the lining of arteries, it also reduces the amount of oxygen in blood and raises blood pressure. Credit: Getty Images
Exercise regularly: Studies show that people who work out regularly are at lower risk of developing coronary heart disease. Cardio or a brisk 15-minute walk daily helps heart to function properly. Credit: Getty Images
Keep a control on weight: One should keep a check on the weight at regular intervals and if you’re heftier than your ideal weight then it will put you under the risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol that may weak the heart and hamper its functioning. Credit: Getty Images
Controlling Stress: Stress not only affects the mental health but also increases the chance of heart problems. One under stress is likely to get addicted to smoke and alcohol. Credit: Getty Images
In Pics | Most disaster-prone places across the world
As states across India reel under the effect of disasters caused by heavy rains, it is worth noting that the country, despite back-to-back tragedies is not the most disaster-prone nation. Here's a list of the world's most disaster prone nations and continents and around the world based on their World Risk Index (WRI) score, in pictures.
In Pics | Most disaster-prone places across the world
Vanatu: With a World Risk Index score of 47.7, the Oceanian island of Vanatu is the most disaster-prone country in the world. As a whole continent, Oceania is also the most disaster-prone with a WRI score of 15.6 | Credit: PTI File Photo
Dominica: The Central American island is the second most disaster-prone country with a WRI score of 27.4. The Americas, which includes North, Central and South America has a score of 7.9 | Credit: Reuters File Photo
Brunei: Third in this list is yet another island nation in Brunei Darussalam, with a WRI score of 22.8. Asia as a continent has a WRI score 5.8 | Credit: AFP File Photo
Cape Verde: Cape Verde, also an island nation has a WRI score of 17.7. It is a part of Africa, which has a WRI score of 8.9 | Credit: AFP File Photo
Alabania: The only non-island and land-locked country in this list, Albania has a WRI score of 8.2, while the continent it is a part of, Europe, has the least WRI score among all continents of 3.3 | Credit: PTI File Photo
In Pics | Jatayu Park: Kerala’s top-rated tourist attraction
Jatayu Nature Park or Jatayu Earth’s Center is the latest tourist hub that is garnering much attention from tourists across the globe. Located in Kollam’s Chadayamangalam, Jatayu Earth Centre is an absolute must add to your Kerala itinerary.
Jatayu Park: Kerala’s top-rated tourist attraction
Jatayu Nature Park or Jatayu Earth’s Center is the latest tourist hub that is garnering much attention from the tourists across the globe. It is located in Kollam’s Chadayamangalam. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
Situated above 1000 feet sea level, it spreads across four hills, over 65 acres of multi-terrain landscape of South Kerala. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
The ancient decor, intimate atmosphere and excellent food makes it one of the must visit places in Kerala. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
The largest bird sculpture in the world, this massive statue is 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 70 feet tall and is built on a mighty rock named Jatayupara. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
Kitchen Rock Hill is one of the famous places at the Jatayu Earth's Center. One can indulge in some great paint-ball session. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
An architectural marvel, this Centre also has designed for water harvesting. The reservoir can save upto 15 lakh litres. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
With facilities like Cable Car ride, Heli joyrides and many more, Jatayu Earth's Center is one of the biggest private-public tourism projects in Kerala. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
This place also has ‘Adventure Rock Hill,’ that lets the adventure junkies to do rock cribbing. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
Elephant Rock Hill lets you enjoy the stunning view of Kollam while indulging in fine dining. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
The mastermind behind this Jatayu Park is filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal. This place is the result of his 10 years dedication and distinct vision. This monumental project was jointly launched 14 years ago by the Rajiv Anchal, Kerala tourism department and some private equity holders. Credit: Jayadevan Vayala
In Pics | 10 best beaches in Karnataka you must visit
Looking to take a beach holiday? Look no further than Karnataka . Yes, blessed with the ghats and a coastline, these beaches offer pleasing weather and serene views and get thousands of travel enthusiasts every year.
Be its temples, hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries or beaches, Karnataka has it all for you to take a pick.
Located along the Konkan coast, Karnataka's beaches are known for their shimmering waters, clean sand and picturesque views. Here are 10 must-visit beaches in the state for you to explore!
10 best beaches in Karnataka you must visit
Om Beach - The beach gets its name from the Hindu religious symbol ‘Om’ as the shape of this coast resembles this particular symbol. This beach known for its clean sands against the transparent blue waters. Credit: Getty Images
Panambur Beach –The Panambur beach is located in Mangalore and is known for its beautiful reflections of sunsets and sunrises in the dark waters of the Arabian Sea. Credit: Govindraj Javali
Kudle Beach - This beach has become a famous picnic spot for the amazing views that can be enjoyed from here. Credit: Getty Images
Another famous beach in Gokarna is Paradise beach and is a must-visit for adventure enthusiasts and famous for its water sports. Credit: Getty Images
Tannirbhavi Beach – This beach in Mangalore is known for its serenity and tranquility offering unmatched peace of mind. Credit: DH-TPML Photo
Half-Moon Beach - The name of the beach is derived from its shape like a half-moon, this place is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Gokarna. Credit: Twitter.@ItsmeSanchita
Malpe Beach coastal area is located about 6 kilometres away from Udupi and is perfect for a holiday with friends and family. It offers the perfect view of St. Mary’s Island and is extremely beautiful. Credit: DH-TPML Photo
Kasarkod Beach – One can enjoy simpler pleasures of life like taking a walk or sitting and enjoying the breathtaking view of the sea. This amazing beach is located next to the Kasarkod village and is a certified blue-flag beach. Credit: DH Photo
Padubidri Beach - Developed as a model site, Padubidri Beach is in Udupi and is one of the most beautiful and cleanest beaches in Karnataka. Credit: Nikhil V Shetty
Devbagh Beach - Uttara Kannada district's top tourist destination, this beach is a popular hub for beach lovers. Credit: DH Photo