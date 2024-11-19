Integrating online courses with academic curriculum

<p>The modern industry scenario demands skill, workplace adaptability and job-ready students. College education alone cannot fulfil this. In the ever-evolving landscape of education, learning is no longer confined to the four walls of a classroom. Online courses have emerged as a significant factor, especially after Covid.</p>.<p>Many students find learning tough in classrooms for various reasons. Online courses provide flexible, self-paced learning for students who find learning in a time-constrained, group environment tough. When integrated with traditional academic curricula, these courses offer an integrated approach to education, enabling students to adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing world. Acquiring certifications from recognized platforms adds value to a student’s resume, highlighting their commitment to continuous learning and professional development.</p>.<p><strong>Why are online courses better?</strong></p>.<p>Expanding learning opportunities: In a classroom, teachers and students are constrained by fixed syllabuses and exam patterns, which do not permit them to delve deep into specific subject areas. Also, the choice of subjects that can be learnt is dictated by university norms. An art student can learn digital marketing, a computer science enthusiast can learn art appreciation, a medical student can learn history, and so on.</p>.Delhi University, JNU shift to online classes as air quality worsens.<p>Skill development beyond the classroom: Application-based courses designed by industry experts help students get a feel of real-world situations. Project management, data analysis, graphic design, software development and similar courses, with project work, case studies, and simulations, help students develop a portfolio of skills that enhance their employability.</p>.<p>Flexibility and accessibility: Some students find it tough to attend classes during the early morning hours due to their part-time jobs, extra-curricular activities, sports, medical conditions, etc. Online courses offer the flexibility of studying over weekends, evenings, or vacations without interfering with their activities. Also, many elite universities offer courses that can be accessed by students from diverse backgrounds, irrespective of geographical, financial, or other barriers.</p>.<p>Encouraging lifelong learning: Students who develop a liking for online courses remain lifelong learners. These courses help them stay competitive in the job market and adapt to new challenges throughout their professional lives.</p>.<p>Most importantly, the ability to learn independently is a valuable skill in itself. These courses require students to be self-motivated, disciplined, and resourceful – qualities that are crucial for success in both academic and professional settings. Students often ask when they should pursue these courses. The best answer is to integrate them into the curriculum and run them in parallel with traditional academic studies. </p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Credit recognition: </span>Complete these courses in parallel and get credits “could be the motto of academic institutions. The assignments of these courses can be considered as a component of CIA (Continuous internal assessments) </p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Blended learning:</span> Let students attend lectures on campus, complete online assignments, or watch related video tutorials at their covenience.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Curriculum enhancement:</span> I often use quizzes, videos, and other resources from online platforms, which I have asked my students to enrol in. </p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Extracurricular learning: </span>“Let me help you, let’s do it together!” is a concept in which faculty guide students to pursue online courses in their free time and maybe enrol in them themselves.</p>.<p>Thus, online courses play a vital role in enhancing students’ educational experiences by providing access to a wide range of subjects, developing practical skills, and fostering a mindset of lifelong learning.</p>