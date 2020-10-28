Bihar Polls: J P Nadda asks voters to participate in grand festival of democracy

As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

In a tweet, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy.

"First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping Covid related precautions in mind," Nadda said.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए आज पहले चरण का मतदान हो रहा है।

आप का मत ही लोकतंत्र में आपकी सबसे सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है। मेरा सभी मतदाताओं से अनुरोध है कि कोविड सम्बन्धी सावधानियों का ध्यान रखते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में जरूर हिस्सा लें। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 28, 2020

The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Voting for 71 seats is being held on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties also have tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.