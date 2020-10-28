Nadda asks Bihar voters to adhere to Covid guidelines

Bihar Polls: J P Nadda asks voters to participate in grand festival of democracy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 10:22 ist
BJP National President J.P. Nadda addresses a public rally in support of NDA candidates, ahaed of Bihar Assembly polls. Credit: PTI Photo

As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

In a tweet, he said the right to cast vote is the biggest strength of democracy.

"First phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to take part in the grand festival of democracy while keeping Covid related precautions in mind," Nadda said.

The polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Voting for 71 seats is being held on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties also have tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.

