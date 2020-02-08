Congress candidate Alka Lamba attempts to slap Aam Aadmi Party worker

Congress's Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba on Saturday got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth, a purported video of which has gone viral.
The video shows Lamba arguing with the AAP worker. She can be then seen trying to slap the man, but misses.
Lamba alleged that the man used "very foul" and objectional language against her.
The Chandni Chowk MLA was outside one of the polling booths in her constituency.
Voting is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections.
