Delhi Election 2020: BJP invoked 'Islamic state' to win capital

Confronting the possibility of a low voter turn out despite a high-octane poll campaign, BJP was all fire brimstone even on the voting day to break the Delhi jinx, which it could not win in last 22 years after its first government with three Chief Ministers completed a term in 1998.

This was hours before polling concluded Exit polls predicted a hattrick run to the power of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who had a penchant for making controversial statements, followed up his “suicide bombers bring raised in Shaheen Bagh” line on Saturday with an appeal to Delhi voters to turn up to vote in large numbers to “prevent Delhi from becoming an Islamic state.”

“Supporters of Shaheen Bagh have come out to vote for Kejriwal. Those who were trying to make India an Islamic state in Shaheen Bagh till yesterday are today standing in a queue to ensure the victory of Kejriwal. Those who were saying till yesterday Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge is standing in the queue today. My appeal to people of Delhi that please come out and vote if you have to give a befitting reply to Shaheen Bagh, if you have to save Delhi from becoming an Islamic state,” Singh said.

BJP chief J P Nadda while urging Delhites to come out in large numbers said their every single vote is important to for “unity and integrity of the country” and Delhi’s development. This was a day after he accused Kejriwal of "saving Tukde Tukde gang and endangering the security of the country for political gains.

In his vote appeal, Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics.

Senior RSS functionary and BJPs’ former general secretary organization Ram Lal said those shouting "kagaz nahin dikhayenge" would be defeated in the Delhi assembly election. It was a swipe on those protesting against CAA/NRC many of whom were part of the campaign with this tag line.

Taking a jibe further Ramlal tweeted asking “will you show papers while casting votes or not. We must carry our papers (to the booths). Those who do not want to show may choose not to show.”

BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, who has already got into a row over his aggressive remarks on Saturday among the central governments’ achievements “Gave temple to devotees And gave Mother India her Kashmir” as he sought votes for BJP for other works having given development to the country, home to the poor and LPG to women.

As the BJP scaled up the Hindutva and nationalism narrative in Delhi election campaign, the announcements like the setting up of Ram temple Trust and six prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir including three former CMs being booked under PSA also happened in the run-up to the polls.

Union Minister Anurgag Thakur was disallowed campaigning for 72 hours and Parvesh Veram for 96 hours for their provocative speeches--- Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro***** (shoot the nation's traitors) speech and Verma for his remarks that protestors at Shaheen Bagh were capable of raping and killing women. Earlier BJP member Kapil Mishra faced 48-hour campaigning ban by the EC for describing Delhi election as an India versus Pakistan contest.