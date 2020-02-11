Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj constituency beating BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by 3,207 votes.
Manish Sisodia had won from Patparganj in 2015 with a margin of 28,761 votes.
Patparganj is situated in East Delhi district.
