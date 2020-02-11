Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj

Delhi Polls: AAP's Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 19:09pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 19:09pm ist
(Credit: PTI Photo)

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj constituency beating BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by 3,207‬ votes. 

Manish Sisodia had won from Patparganj in 2015 with a margin of 28,761 votes. 

Patparganj is situated in East Delhi district.

Follow results from Parpatganj constituency here

 

 

