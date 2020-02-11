Delhi Election: AAP's Rituraj Govind wins from Kirari

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rituraj Govind wins from Kirari

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:43pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:43pm ist
Rituraj Govind (@iranasodhi)

Aam Aadmi Party's Rituraj Govind won in Kirari constituency, defeating BJP's Anil Jha by a margin of 45,172 votes.

Kirari is situated in North West Delhi.

Follow Delhi Election Constituency-wise Result Live here

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
AAP
BJP
Congress
Delhi
Comments (+)
 