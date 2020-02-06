Delhi Polls: How to check your name on electoral rolls

With the Delhi Assembly Elections coming ever closer, it is time that registered voters clarified if their names are on the electoral rolls to ensure they can exercise their franchise on the days when polling occurs.

To this end, the Government of India and the Election Commission have come up with the means to verify whether your name is on the electoral rolls, as the location of your name can change from time-to-time or they could've been removed altogether.

Here is how you can check if your name is on the electoral rolls:

Go to the National Voters' Service Portal's electoral search page. The page offers two ways to check your name on the electoral rolls - EPIC number and general information.

1. EPIC number method:

If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number on the card. The EPIC number is an alphanumerical code on the front of the card and is printed in bold characters.

With the EPIC number in your hand, simply go to the electoral search page and select the "Search by EPIC" option. From there, enter the EPIC number, your state and the captcha at the bottom. If your name is on the electoral roll, the details of your district and assembly constituency will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

2. General information method:

If you do not have your Voter ID, and by extension the EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls.

Go to the Electoral search page and select the "Search by Details" method. In there, input your name, your age, State, district and enter the captcha. If your name is on the electoral rolls, the details will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

In addition to these methods, you can visit the websites of the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of each of the states/UTs to check your location in the final electoral roll, including the polling station you will be assigned to vote at.