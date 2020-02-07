Miffed Sidhu stays away from Delhi campaign for Cong.

Despite being named in the list of star campaigners, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu chose to stay away from the election campaign in favour of the Congress for the February 8 Delhi elections.

His ‘deliberate’ absence from the poll scene in the national capital is being construed as a clear indication of dissent by the former cricketer against his party leadership. The Congress is unlikely not to take a serious view of the developments, even as the former cricketer may have probably conveyed his decision not to participate in the campaign citing one or the other reason.

The Congress was banking on Sidhu given that the former cricketer is known for his fierce campaigning style loaded with self-coined “jumlas” that connect well with the masses. His success rate during campaigning in the last few years too has been encouraging.

Sidhu had preferred to go into political hibernation ever since he fell out of favour with Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Sidhu chose to quit as a cabinet minister in Punjab after Capt exerted his command and downsized his portfolio owing to differences, which left Sidhu annoyed. The Congress campaign in Delhi arguably remained lackluster. CM Capt Amarinder Singh campaigned for three days in Delhi.

All eyes are now on Navjot Sidhu’s next move amid talks that Congresses opponents including the AAP and the SAD (Taksali) are desperately wanting Sidhu to lead their party in Punjab. Sidhu is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Vadra Gandhi. Sources said, the two leaders are keen on Sidhu’s rehabilitation in Punjab, any which way.