Assam BJP's legislative party to choose next Chief Minister on Sunday

BJP's legislative party in Assam will decide on the state's next chief minister on Sunday, a week after the saffron party and its allies got the mandate to form government there for the second consecutive term.

The Parliamentary Board of BJP on Saturday evening named Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the party's national general secretary Arun Singh as observers of the legislative party meet to be held in Guwahati.

Sources said the next Assam CM was chosen in the meeting that BJP chief JP Nadda held with incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, but it would be made public after the legislative party's decision.

BJP and its allies won 75 out of the total 126 seats in the Assembly elections, but the party was undecided about the CM mainly due to the tussle between Sonowal and Sarma camp.

