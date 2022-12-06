Gujarat Election: Vav Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vav constituency (AC no.7) in Banaskantha district went to polls on December 5, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Vav is a legislative assembly constituency in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Vav constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Thakor Geniben Nagaji won Vav Assembly constituency seat after securing 102328 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chaudhary Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai by a margin of 6655 votes.

In 2017, Vav constituency had 257102 voters, including 135238 males and 121864 females.

The Vav assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.703% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

