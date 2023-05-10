Karnataka Exit polls 2023 Live: Early predictions put Congress in lead

As voting for Karnataka ended on May 10, several agencies like CVoter, Today's Chanakya, Axis My India among others are expected to release their exit poll results on Wednesday evening. Polling was held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). Track live updates on the Karnataka exit poll results here.
No question of hung assembly or coalition govt, I'm 100% confident that we are going to form govt: BSY
Exit polls are exit polls, it can't be 100% correct: Bommai
Times Now-ETG predicts Congress with 113 seats followed by BJP with 85, JD(S) with 23 and others with 3
Predictions show tough fight between Cong, BJP; JD(S) to emerge kingmaker
India Today-Axis My India predicts Cong to get major vote share in Central Karnataka
News Nation-CGS predictions put BJP at 114, Cong at 86, and JD(S) at 21 seats
'Jan Ki Baat' survey predicts BJP between 94-117, Congress 94-108, and JD(S) 14-24 seats
APB-CVoter predicts Cong likely to lead with 100-112, BJP at 83-95 seats across state
Seats:BJP: 83-95,Congress: 100-112,JD(S): 21-29,Others: 2-6
Zee News Matrize exit poll predicts BJP to get 79-94, Cong to get 103-118 seats
BJP: 79-94
Congress: 103-118
JD(S): 25-33
Others: 2-5
News Nation-CGS Exit Poll predicts BJP 114, Cong 86, JD(S) 20, others 3
TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit poll predicts BJP to get 88-98; Cong to get 99-109 seats
BJP: 88-98
Congress: 99-109
JD(S): 21-26
Others: 0-4
ABP-CVoter Karnataka Exit Poll predicts BJP to get 39%, Cong to get 44%, JD(S) 10%, others 7% in Central Karnataka
ABP-CVoter Karnataka Exit Poll predicts BJP to get 26%, Cong to get 38%, JD(S) 29%, others 7% vote share in Old Mysuru
ABP-CVoter Karnataka Exit Poll predicts BJP to get 45%, Cong to get 39% vote share in Greater Bengaluru
ABP-CVoter Karnataka Exit Poll predicts BJP to get 15-19, Cong to get 11-15 seats in Greater Bengaluru
Republic P-MARQ Karnataka Exit Poll predicts BJP likely to get 36% vote share, Cong to get 40% vote share
BJP: 85-100
Congress: 94-108
JD(S): 24-32
Others: 2-6
Times Now-ETG survey gives 16 seats to BJP, and 3 to Cong
65.69% of voting recorded till 5 pm in Karnataka
Two out of six pre-poll and opinion surveys held on April 25 by regional news networks given Congress an edge, while all of them indicated the possibility of a hung verdict in the May 10 Assembly election. In two other surveys, the BJP wasahead of Congress. Read more
While the ruling BJP wants to break the 38-year jinx -- the State has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985 -- and tighten the grip on its southern stronghold, the Congress is seeking to wrest power to give the party the much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 parliamentary polls. Also what needs to be seen is, whether the JD (S) will emerge as a "kingmaker" or a "king" by holding the key for government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past. (PTI)
Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.
A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.