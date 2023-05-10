Karnataka Exit polls 2023 Live: Early predictions put Congress in lead

As voting for Karnataka ended on May 10, several agencies like CVoter, Today's Chanakya, Axis My India among others are expected to release their exit poll results on Wednesday evening. Polling was held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). Track live updates on the Karnataka exit poll results here.