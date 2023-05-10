8.19% voter turnout in Mysuru district till 9 am

As many 8.13% people in Periyapatna, 8.4% in KR Nagar, 5.5% in Hunsur, 6.53% in HDKote, 8% in Nanjangud, 9% in Chamundeshwari, 6.32% in Krishnaraja, 8.82% in Chamaraja, 6% in Narasimharaja, 11.5% in Varuna and 8.19% in T.Narsipura casted votes on Wednesday till 9 am.

Right from 72-year-old Shantha and her 80-year-old husband Prasad from Shanthidhama Old Age Home to first-time voter Ranjitha, young and old were seen queueing up in the 2,905 polling stations from 7 am.

Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra who voted at booth number 139 in CFTRI school in Mysuru city, and Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth who voted at government higher primary school at Jalapuri in Mysuru were among the early voters.

Although there were issues with VVPAT in Chikkuru's booth numbers 100,16, 92 and 164, election officers along with engineers soon rectified them.

Mahesh and Harshavardhan from Karnataka Public School in Siddaramanahundi were elated to be part of the election process as volunteers and to assist senior citizens.

There are 26,55,988 voters including 13,38,637 women, 13,17,121 men and 230 transgenders in Mysuru district.

As many as 123 candidates are in the fray in 11 constituencies of Mysuru district.

