BS Yediyurappa: A 4-term CM, but not a single term completed

Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa is one of the tallest BJP leaders in the state. He has rendered yeoman service in bringing the saffron party to power in the southern state.

But individually, he has not tasted a sustained success as the chief minister.

Every time he ascended to the throne of the chief minister, he has not been able to complete the term.

Also Read: Cong digging own grave by promising ban on Bajrang Dal: Yediyurappa

His first term (November 12 to 19, 2007)

In 2007, he had to resign as the JD(S) violated the 20:20 power-sharing formula. The regional party withdrew support to the BJP, thereby crashing his dreams.

His second term (May 30 2008 to August 4, 2011)

The disloyalty shown by the JD(S) acted as a catalyst for the BJP to assume power in 2008. But then too, BSY’s happiness was short-lived, all thanks to the indictment by the then Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde in the illegal mining scam case. In this stint, he enjoyed the chair for three years and two months.

His third term (May 17, 2018 to May 19, 2018)

BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 elections. BSY even took oath as the CM even though Congress and JD(S) had formed a post-poll alliance. But in three days, he had to step down.

Also Read: At BSY fortress, Vijayendra faces tough challenge from Cong rebel

His fourth term (July 26, 2019 to July 26, 2021)

BSY again rose to the position of the CM for the fourth time, but this time too, he did not complete his term. Infighting and dissent in the party, with several MLAs speaking against him, corruption allegations of government land being allotted to private individuals, age were some of the reasons he had to quit.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections