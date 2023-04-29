EC gets FIR filed over audio of BJP's V Somanna allegedly bribing JD(S) candidate in Chamarajanagar

A First Information Report has been filed at a police station in connection with an audio clip, which had the state’s infrastructure development minister and the BJP candidate in Chamarajanagar, V Somanna allegedly offering a bribe to make his Janata Dal (Secular) rival, Mallikarjuna Swamy, to withdraw from the contest.

The Election Commission (EC) has taken a serious note after the audio clip was circulated on social media and asked for the filing of the FIR.

The FIR was filed under Section 171E and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 at Town Police Station in Chamarajanagar, sources in the EC said in New Delhi on Saturday, adding that the poll-panel would not tolerate any such corrupt practices during the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The EC, according to the sources, directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to ensure constant monitoring of the ground situation and strengthen vigil over social media platforms for prompt and timely actions against any attempt of bribery or intimidation to candidates and voters and other corrupt practices.

If a person is convicted under Section 171E and 171 F of the IPC, 1860, the election can be annulled on account of corrupt practices under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The candidate may also be disqualified under Section 8 (1) (a) of the R P Act, 1951.

Swamy recently alleged that he had received a call offering a bribe to withdraw his nomination, which he had filed as a candidate of the JD(S) in Chamarajanagar. He also alleged that he had been offered Rs 50 lakh and a government car for opting out of the contest.

He, however, said that he wouldn’t withdraw from the contest.

Apart from Chamarajnagar, the BJP has also fielded Somanna against the Congress leader and the former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna.