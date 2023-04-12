I was disappointed with the way party treated me: BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat

BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who was denied of ticket said that he was highly disappointed with the way the party handled him.

Speaking to reporters, the Udupi MLA said that he was shocked and requires some time to come out of it and decide on the future course of action.

The MLA’s followers were in large numbers at his residence in Udupi on Wednesday.

With tears rolling down his cheeks in front of reporters, he said he was highly disappointed over the way the party treated him. "The district-level leaders also ignored me. I lost the ticket over caste politics. If I was told earlier that I will not get the ticket, I would have prepared myself to face the consequences. The party deceived me at the last minute. I came to know about the development only through the media. I am deeply hurt. At least I deserved some amount of dignity. The party has given me several opportunities and I proved myself without losing. I ensured that the party will have a root in the region. I worked hard to develop the party."

He added that he will stand with the party workers and will be there to listen to the grievances of the workers.

“The party should have treated me in a better way for being a three-time MLA. I don't think the party is in need of me for campaigning,” said Bhat.

He said he is happy for Yashpal Suvarna who grew politically under him.