Karnataka polls: MP Srinivas Prasad campaigns for Somanna

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 01 2023, 23:28 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 03:05 ist
MP V Srinivas Prasad addresses the gathering while campaigning for BJP candidate V Somanna, at Tagadur village in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday. Credit: Special Arrangement

MP V Srinivas Prasad took out a roadshow, campaigning for BJP candidate for Varuna, V Somanna, at Tagadur village, Varuna assembly constituency, on Monday.

Later, speaking at the programme, Prasad said BJP will come to power again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should concentrate on the status of the scheduled castes and tribes, he suggested.

Also Read | Over 9,000 opt for ‘vote-from-home’ option in Bengaluru
 

He also criticised Varuna Congress candidate Siddaramaiah and alleged that Congress leaders have been utilising the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar as weapons for their selfish gains.

They are claiming that KPCC president has the chance of becoming the next CM. What will happen to the state, if a person, who is facing CBI probe over Rs 6.5 crore hawala money and is on bail, becomes the chief minister?, he asked.

Commenting on AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Prasad said, he is an opportunist. He cannot be without power. He is adorning the post of AICC president, which may collapse any time. The Congress party is in a pathetic situation, he said.

