Karnataka polls: Swaroop Prakash of JD(S) snatches Hassan seat from BJP

PTI
PTI, Hassan,
  • May 13 2023, 17:57 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 17:57 ist
Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls underway at a centre. Credit: PTI Photo

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Swaroop Prakash on Saturday snatched the Hassan seat from the BJP's Preetham J Gowda, securing a victory by a margin of 8,895 votes.

The seat witnessed a neck-and-neck fight with the JD(S) candidate bagging 84,005 votes while the BJP's Gowda polled 75,110 votes. Congress candidate Banavase Rangaswamy was in third place with 4241 votes.

In 2018, Gowda had broken the JD(S) monopoly on the seat, defeating H S Prakash by a margin of about 13,006 votes.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Congress
Hassan
JD(S)

