Siddaramaiah’s chance for the second term as CM

Celebrations marked Mysuru region after the announcement of Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah, termed as a mass leader representing Kuruba community is from Siddaramanahundi, Mysuru district.

With this, he has got a second chance to become the chief minister for the second term. He will be succeeding Basavaraj Bommai, who was the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka from July 18 to May 13, 2023.

Siddaramaiah won with a landslide victory from Varuna assembly segment by defeating his BJP rival V Somanna by a margin of more than 46,000 votes in 2023 elections.

This will be the second time the 75-year-old Siddaramaiah will be becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He served as the Chief Minister for the full term from May 13, 2013 to May 17, 2018, when the Congress won with a majority bagging 122 of 224 seats.

He is the second person to hold the office for the full term after Devaraj Urs (1972-77), who was also the leader representing backward classes, like Siddaramaiah. Incidentally, both are from Mysuru district.

It may be mentioned that after much deliberations, the All India Congress Committee on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is set to take oath as the 24th Chief Minister on May 20.

BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister four times. But his tenure was short, due to various issues and could not complete the five year term. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also became the chief minister twice but for a short term.

Devaraj Urs too became the chief minister for the second time in 1978, but lost the post due to dissidence within the party. After the collapse of the Devaraj Urs government, R Gundu Rao became the Chief minister of Karnataka from January 12, 1980 to January 6, 1983.

Though S M Krishna provided a stable government from 1999 to 2004, he could not complete the term as he went to polls five months in advance.