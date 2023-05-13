Victory of democracy: Goa oppn parties on Cong K'taka win

Opposition parties in Goa congratulated the Congress party for trumping the BJP in the Karnataka state Assembly polls, even as the Twitter handles of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade did not comment on the party's debacle in the southern state.

"Congratulations & Thanks to People of Karnataka for their Trust on @INCIndia & Clear Mandate to @INCKarnataka. People have voted against Corruption, Unemployment, Social Discrimination,Inflation & Money Power. This is a referendum to save Democracy from Dictatorship," state Congress president Amit Patkar tweeted soon after the Congress won an unassailable lead during the counting of votes.

Congratulations to @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, @siddaramaiah for the victory in Karnataka. This also affirms that @AamAadmiParty model works. Now big challenge to you is to keep the promises you made to people of Karnataka like how AAP has kept them in Delhi. @amitspatkar… — Amit Palekar (@AmitPalekar10) May 13, 2023

"Congratulations to @INCIndia and @RahulGandhi, @siddaramaiah for the victory in Karnataka. This also affirms that @AamAadmiParty model works. Now big challenge to you is to keep the promises you made to people of Karnataka like how AAP has kept them in Delhi. @amitspatkar congratulations," state Aam Aadmi Party president Amit Palekar said.

President of the Goa Forward party and former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai also described the Congress victory in Karnataka as a "victory of democracy" and a strong statement against "communal and divisive politics".

Track live updates

Sardesai also raked up the contentious Mahadayi water-sharing dispute, urging the Goa Congress to urge their counterparts, who are scheduled to form a government, to respect the sentiments of people from Goa on the issue.

"We also demand of the Goa Congress that they impress upon their counterparts in Karnataka to immediately take cognisance of the sentiments of the people of Goa, respect their emotions, reverse the damage already done, and take steps to restore Mahadayi to Goa. The onus is now on the Goa Congress leadership to make immediate progress in this regard and win back Mahadayi," Sardesai said.

Sawant and Tanavade, who had both campaigned for the BJP in Goa, however, skipped commenting on the party's loss in the Karnataka polls.