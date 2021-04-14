Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Malampuzha Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Malampuzha Assembly Constituency (AC No 55) in Palakkad district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Malampuzha Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate V S Achuthanandan won Malampuzha constituency seat by a margin of 17.10% beating Bharatiya Janta Party candidate K Surendran by 27,142 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Malampuzha assembly constituency.