Meghalaya: NPP manifesto promises five lakh jobs, end to border dispute

The National People's Party (NPP), leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, on Friday promised steps to end border disputes with Assam and continue to push the Centre for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP), creation of five lakh jobs, besides others, if elected to power again.

The NPP manifesto also promised that the state government would continue to press the Centre for inclusion of Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution as demanded by many in the state. "The state Assembly had passed a resolution for inclusion of Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule and implementation of ILP. The state government will continue to pursue the matters with the Centre," said the manifesto.

Under the ILP, outsiders visiting the state need to take a conditional travel permit. Meghalaya has seen strong demand for ILP by indigenous groups, who fear settlement of "outsiders" in the state. The ILP is now in force in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The NPP manifesto also promised that the state government would take steps for scientific mining in order to protect the livelihoods of those involved in the mining sector. It further promised steps for resolving the issues with militant groups willing for talks under the ambit of the Constitution.

Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress, which is likely to be NPP's main contender, promised to revoke the agreement NPP-led government signed with Assam in March last year in order to end disputes in six out of 12 sites of dispute. The TMC also made similar promises regarding Garo and Khasi languages.

The NPP manifesto, named People's Document: Vision 2023-2028 was released by Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma at Jowai in the presence of several other leaders of NPP. The manifesto focused on jobs creation, support to youths, creation of 1,000 Chief Minister's Facilitation Centers to deliver government services to every village, connect every village with all weather roads, support to farmers, augmenting infrastructure and revamping healthcare facilities.

"A special focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, agro-processing and knowledge/digital sectors in both the urban and rural areas of the state has been laid down. Skilling of youth has been planned through creation of multi-sectoral skill parks, exposure trips and livelihood sectors," said the manifesto.

NPP would also focus on identification and utilization of the abundant sporting potential of the state by providing world class sports facilities at the grassroot level including stadiums, trainings, talent identification and scholarships, it said.

Elections for Meghalaya Assembly are scheduled on February 27. The NPP is contesting in all 60 seats with a target for absolute majority. BJP, a minor ally in the MDA government, too is contesting in all seats.

TMC led by former CM Mukul Sangma and former Meghalaya Speaker Charlse Pyngrope has set its target to defeat NPP and form its government in Meghalaya.