Celebrate election victory at home, mind Covid-19 second wave, Stalin tells DMK cadres

With exit polls predicting a comfortable win for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, party president M K Stalin on Friday appealed to party workers to watch the results on television and “celebrate the victory” at home instead of crowding the counting centres.

In a statement, Stalin said the state was witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and any congregation would only lead to a spread of the virus. He asked cadres of DMK and other political parties not to risk their lives by stepping out.

“It is apt to know the results on television and celebrate the victory. It is my primary duty to save the lives of cadres of DMK than victory celebrations. Let the streets be deserted, and hearts filled with happiness,” Stalin told his cadre.

On the other side, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a joint statement asking party cadres not to believe the exit polls that have projected a bleak picture. Pointing to 2016 exit polls that predicted AIADMK's loss, the leaders said the party did win, belying the predictions and asks cadres not to “lose heart”.

They also asked AIADMK cadres to “remain vigilant” at the counting centres as DMK cadres could create trouble capable of committing irregularities in the poll process.