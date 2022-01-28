UP polls: BSP unveils candidates' list for fourth phase

BSP releases list of candidates for fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

Fifty-nine seats will got to polls in the fourth phase on February 23

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 28 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 16:57 ist
BSP president Mayawati. Credit: IANS Photo

The BSP on Friday released a list of 53 names for the fourth phase of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Fifty-nine seats will got to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

The party has finalised names for most of the seats going to the polls in the fourth phase, the party said while releasing the list.

Also read: BJP, SP giving casteist colour to UP polls: Mayawati

The seats on which elections will be held in the fourth phase include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.

These seats include 14 reserved constituencies. The party has given tickets to five women, 15 Muslims and seven Brahmins among others.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bahujan Samaj Party
BSP
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 