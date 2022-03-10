How parties performed in 2022 vs 2017 in Uttarakhand

How parties performed in 2022 compared to 2017 in Uttarakhand

It is a bipolar battle between the BJP and Congress, which have been alternating the governments in the recent past

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 08:08 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

It is a bipolar battle between the BJP and Congress, which have been alternating the governments in the recent past.

Track how the parties perform this time compared to the Assembly elections 2017 below: 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022
Interactive
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Polls
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 