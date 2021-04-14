Narendra Modi, Amit Shah can easily control Mamata: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Modi-Shah duo can easily control West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the BJP has the “remote control of whoever is involved in corruption".

Speaking at a rally in Darjeeling district, he also said that while the TMC aligned with the BJP in past, Congress has never done so and will never do it in future because of conflicting ideologies.

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not afraid of Mamata ji. They know that they can easily control Mamata ji. Whoever is involved in corruption, whether it is in Karnataka, Haryana or in any other state, BJP has their remote control,” said Gandhi.

He also said that unlike Mamata, the BJP cannot control him because "he has not stolen even Re 1 in his life". Gandhi said that it was because of this he can stand up to the the BJP leaders without any fear.

“BJP can’t control me. I can fight against the BJP because in my life I have never even stolen Re 1. This is the reason why Rahul Gandhi can stand in front of Narendra Modi and speak without fear,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi said that while the TMC was just an organisation, the Congress and the BJP were also ideologies. It was because of this “battle of ideologies”, there can never be any understanding between the Congress and the BJP.

“Unlike TMC, Congress is not just an organisation but also an ideology. RSS and BJP are organisations but also an ideology. It is a battle of ideologies between us,” said Gandhi.

Questioning the TMC’s ability to fight against the BJP, Gandhi said that Modi knows only the Congress can fight against him.

“Remember, Congress never entered into an alliance with the RSS and the BJP. Narendra Modi in his speeches speaks of ‘Congress mukt Bharat’. Have you ever heard him saying ‘TMC mukt Bharat’? Narendra Modi knows that only Congress can fight against him,” said Gandhi.

Addressing another rally in North Dinajpur district, Gandhi said that the BJP was trying to destroy the culture of Bengal in the same way it was trying to do in Assam and also Tamil Nadu with its alliance partner AIADMK.