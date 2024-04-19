Arunachal Assembly elections 2024: Records 76.44% voter turnout

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh registered 76.44 per cent polling on Friday for elections to 50 Assembly constituencies amid minor violence in militancy-affected Longding district.

The overall poll percentage is likely to go up as the tally was yet to be counted, officials said. The officials said 65.46 per cent voters also cast their votes till 5pm for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, polling for which were simultaneously conducted.

Polling was low in the morning (23.86 per cent at 11 am) but it picked up to 56.19 per cent at 1 pm. Rains in some areas also affected the turnout in the hilly state.