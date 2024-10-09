Assembly Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi thanks people of Jammu and Kashmir for poll victory, says 'analysing results of Haryana'

<p>Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday opened up for the first time after his party suffered an unexpected loss in the Haryana Assembly elections while their alliance in Jammu and Kashmir with National Conference are set to form the government in the erstwhile state.</p><p>In a social media message on X, Gandhi said, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect."</p>. <p>"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he further added.</p><p>"Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," Gandhi also said in his message.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>