Kejriwal behind bars, AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP on Monday launched a 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign to seek public support for the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "Kejriwal was arrested as part of a big conspiracy. It is the first time that a sitting chief minister has been arrested during the Lok Sabha polls. We are launching the campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' and we want you to empower Kejriwal."

As part of the campaign, Pathak said, AAP leaders and workers will visit the four Lok Sabha constituencies from where it has fielded candidates.