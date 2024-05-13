Lok Sabha Polls 2024: At 37.98% Srinagar sees highest voter turnout since 1996

While addressing a presser, here, J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P.K Pole rejected the allegations saying ‘preventive measures’ were taken for peaceful conduct of the polls.

“Preventive measures were taken only in cases where individuals had a criminal background or anti—national history, ensuring that polling stations remained incident-free,” he clarified.

The CEO said people voted in large numbers and thanked each and every person involved in making the democratic process a success. He said not even a single polling booth witnessed zero percent polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency which used to be a norm in previous elections.

The highest polling recorded post eruption of militancy in Srinagar was 40.94% in 1996. However, there were massive allegations of coercion by security forces and counter insurgents during 1996 LS polls, who were accused of forcing people to vote.

In 2019, the polling percentage in Srinagar LS seat was 14.43%. The figures for 2014, 2009, 2004 and 1999 are 25.86%, 25.55%, 18.57% and 11.93% respectively.

The first elections during the insurgency that were held under the shadow of guns in 1989 recorded a voter turnout of only 5-6 percent. The only candidate, of the NC, in the fray from Srinagar won the election unopposed.

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 are the first general elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Central government.

This is the first election in Kashmir after 1987 when the separatists have not called for a poll boycott and even in the once perceived hotbed of separatist sentiment in the Valley, the old city areas of Srinagar, voters came out without any fear to cast their vote.