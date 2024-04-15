Congress files EC complaint over PM Modi's 'Sultan of Tukde-Tukde gang' remark at Mysuru rally

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka on Monday complained to the Election Commission seeking legal action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at an election rally in Mysuru, in which he called the Congress the "Sultan of Tukde-Tukde gang".

Addressing a mega public meeting at Mysuru on Sunday, Modi had called the Congress "the sultan of tukde tukde gang", accusing the opposition party of harbouring the dangerous intention to "divide, break and weaken" the country.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) alleged that while addressing the rally, PM Modi said that the Congress and its allies had boycotted the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya earlier this year, and accused the INDIA Bloc of wanting to "destroy the strength of the Hindu religion".