Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As BJP falters, NDA allies TDP & JD(U) make strong gains

The long-awaited results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are in, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance seems to be emerging as the clear winner despite the stiff challenge from I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Although the NDA seems to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 236 seats, the ruling bloc has made significant gains in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi coalition trumped the Tejashwi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi’s opposition bloc in the battle for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

As per the seat-sharing formula, for the NDA, BJP fought on 17 seats, JD(U) 16 seats. At the time of filing this story, JD(U) is leading on 14 seats with a vote share of 18.31 per cent. BJP is ahead in 12 seats with 20.93 per cent.