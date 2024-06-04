Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As BJP falters, NDA allies TDP & JD(U) make strong gains

The long-awaited results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are in, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance seems to be emerging as the clear winner despite the stiff challenge from I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
Although the NDA seems to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 236 seats, the ruling bloc has made significant gains in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
The Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi coalition trumped the Tejashwi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi’s opposition bloc in the battle for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
As per the seat-sharing formula, for the NDA, BJP fought on 17 seats, JD(U) 16 seats. At the time of filing this story, JD(U) is leading on 14 seats with a vote share of 18.31 per cent. BJP is ahead in 12 seats with 20.93 per cent.
In Andhra Pradesh, TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance appears to be giving a crushing defeat to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
In the 2019 elections, YSRCP had won a record 22 Lok sabha seats while TDP had won only three seats. However, the emerging trends clearly indicate a reversal of fortune for the TDP. From a record 22 MP seats in the 2019 elections, YSRCP is set to suffer an huge defeat as TDP is leading in 16 seats with an impressive vote share of 37.21 per cent.
Published 04 June 2024, 11:30 IST