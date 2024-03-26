JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates

The BJP has now announced its candidates for 401 seats so far for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha, scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 09:38 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday named three more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping all its sitting MPs, including union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, from these seats won by it in 2019.

It has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, a minister in Manipur government, from the Inner Manipur constituency in place of the Union minister.

In two Rajasthan constituencies, the BJP has fielded Indu Devi Jatav and Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa respectively, dropping sitting MPs Manoj Rajoria and Jaskaur Meena.

(Published 26 March 2024, 09:38 IST)
India NewsBJPManipurIndian PoliticsRajasthanLok Sabha Elections 2024

