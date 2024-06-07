Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress narrative on Constitution hurt us, caused our defeat, concludes Maha Yuti review meetings

Mumbai: The Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra on Friday reviewed the reason for the alliance's defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
The top leadership of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in their respective review meetings have concluded that the NDA has failed to counter the narrative of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the larger I.N.D.I.A bloc on the issue of Constitution.
The Congress narrative that the BJP is out to change the Constitution if it comes to power with 400-plus seats, the resentment around the farmers' issue, conditions arising out of drought and unseasonal rains, the Maratha reservation issue, the use of central agencies to target political opponents and their subsequent inductions are some of the reasons that has led to the defeat of Maha Yuti (NDA) in Maharashtra, the meetings concluded.
“It is a completely false narrative and the Congress and its allies have succeeded in making the people feel that the Constitution is going to be changed,” a senior Maha Yuti leader said, adding that PM Narendra Modi had repeatedly clarified that he would never allow it to happen.
In their rallies, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar have also reiterated the same regarding the Constitution.
CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, both belonging to the BJP and NCP respectively, have also attributed these reasons for the ruling alliance's poor show in the polls.
Fadnavis said that the Maha Yuti failed to counter the narrative put forward by the opposition that BJP will change the constitution. “It was damaging to the BJP in a big way,” he said.
"It is true that the narrative of Congress on the Constitution has affected us but people will know the truth,” said Shinde. "The Congress narrative did affect us," added Pawar.
The leadership of three parties would meet next week and discuss the reasons threadbare.
The farmers issue, drought, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have indeed affected the ruling alliance, said veteran farmers’ leader and Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti President Kishor Tiwari, who is with the Shiv Sena (UBT).
"In last 10 years, the BJP failed to address the core issues of ongoing agrarian economic crisis which are profitable Minimum Support Price MSP, direct subsidies to reduce cultivation cost, pro-farmers import-export policy, farmer-friendly farm credit policy, introduction of update technology in seed, cultivation and mechanism in harvesting, processing technique at village level, network of farmers producer association, employment opportunities in rural Maharashtra, crop diversion, irrigation facility and proper power supply lastly most important farmers friendly crop insurance system,” he said.
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, on the other hand, said that the 'misuse of ICE' (Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate) was clearly seen and the people have realised it.
"Over the last two years, many tainted leaders of MVA have switched over to BJP and its allies and cleaned in their washing machines," they said.
