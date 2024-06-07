Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress narrative on Constitution hurt us, caused our defeat, concludes Maha Yuti review meetings

Mumbai: The Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra on Friday reviewed the reason for the alliance's defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The top leadership of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in their respective review meetings have concluded that the NDA has failed to counter the narrative of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the larger I.N.D.I.A bloc on the issue of Constitution.

The Congress narrative that the BJP is out to change the Constitution if it comes to power with 400-plus seats, the resentment around the farmers' issue, conditions arising out of drought and unseasonal rains, the Maratha reservation issue, the use of central agencies to target political opponents and their subsequent inductions are some of the reasons that has led to the defeat of Maha Yuti (NDA) in Maharashtra, the meetings concluded.