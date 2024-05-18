Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi says Article 370 buried in 'kabristan', my 'dhakad' govt removed hurdle to J&K progress

Striking a chord with the locals, Modi referred to Gohana's famous "Matu Ram ki jalebi" to target the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, saying it has a formula of having five prime ministers in five years if they come to power. "Ask them, is the prime minister's post our Matu Ram ki jalebi?" he told the crowd.

"In the 2024 'Kurukshetra', there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other," he said. "I want to ask the people of Haryana... who will win?"

He waited for the crowd to respond before saying, "Your reply has decided 'Phir Ek Baar'," and the crowd went along to say, "Modi Sarkar."

Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its "desh-virodhi agenda (anti-national agenda)". They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years they will reverse it if they come to power, he said.

But their "dream" of bringing Article 370 back will never be fulfilled, he added.

"They are saying that we will restore Article 370 in Kashmir... This means once again a free run for terrorism and bloodshed in the Valley."

"From the brave land of Haryana, I want to tell those associated with the Congress that only tricolour will fly in Kashmir now.

"Forget the dream of bringing back 370 in Kashmir. And if you try to do it 'lene ke dene pad jayenge' (you will have to pay very heavy price)," he said.

"Dhara 370 ki deewar hamne kabristan me gaad di hai....(We have buried the wall of Article 370 in kabristan--graveyard)."

Earlier at the Ambala poll rally too, Modi attacked the Congress and said it was his 'dhakad' (strong) government that removed the Article 370 impedient and as a result, Jammu and Kashmir is now moving on the path of progress.

The prime minister said a weak government could never have changed the situation in J&K.

"Modi's dhakad government brought down the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development," he said.

Back at Gohana, Modi said the Congress is out of power for 10 years and therefore they are jittery.

They are remembering their old days when the "shahi parivar" used to run government with a remote control, he said, alleging all government schemes used to be in the name of only one family and there was corruption too.

During the Congress rule, he said, firing at the borders and ceasefire violations used to be in the headlines regularly.