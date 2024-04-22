JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi cancels poll campaign in Kerala after taking ill

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president, M M Hassan, who also the UDF convenor, said all the public meetings of Gandhi scheduled to be held on Monday stand cancelled.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 19:54 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his election campaign in Kerala scheduled to be held on April 22 following indisposition, the party said on Sunday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president, M M Hassan, who also the UDF convenor, said all the public meetings of Gandhi scheduled to be held on Monday stand cancelled.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, did not participate in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Ranchi, which senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said, 'he took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present.'

“Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the I.N.D.I.A. rally is being held. He took ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present,” Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said.

Gandhi is the Congress candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The election for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 April 2024, 19:54 IST)
CongressKeralaRahul GandhiElection RallyLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT