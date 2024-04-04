JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi ashamed of IUML support, hence flags absent in Wayanad roadshow, says Smriti Irani

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 general elections, said if he was ashamed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), he should reject their support.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 09:05 IST

Follow Us

Wayanad (Kerala): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by accusing him of being 'ashamed' of party ally IUML as its flag was not shown during his roadshow in this hill district.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 general elections, said if he was ashamed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), he should reject their support.

She also said she was shocked that he had allegedly accepted support of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

"By accepting their support, he (Gandhi) has also violated the oath to the Constitution taken during the filing of the nomination," she said while speaking to reporters after the filing of BJP state chief K Surendran's nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Irani also questioned as to who the Prime Ministerial candidate of I.N.D.I.A. bloc was and whether Gandhi was an acceptable choice for that position.

"So it is an alliance which does not have a 'neta' (leader), does not have 'niti' and its 'niyat' (intention) is to loot which is known by every citizen of India," she said.

Irani also claimed the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was 'shattered' as allies -- Congress and the Left -- within the alliance were at battle with each other in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency as well as the state as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 April 2024, 09:05 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsSmriti IraniIUMLLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT