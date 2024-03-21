Modi govt's Viksit Bharat messages over Whatsapp must stop immediately: EC

The Election Commission of India on Thursday instructed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to immediately halt the delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over Whatsapp, ANI reported, adding that it demanded immediate compliance in the matter from the ministry.

The EC had received several complaints that messages were still getting delivered to people's phones even after the Lok Sabha 2024 election dates had been announced and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had come into force.

The MeitY then informed the commission that though the letters had been sent out over Whatsapp before the MCC came into force, some might have gotten delivered later due to systemic and network limitations, the agency reported the EC say.

More to follow...