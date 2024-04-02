People’s mood against PM Modi: Sharad Pawar

Asked how the I.N.D.I.A. bloc seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections will look like finally, Pawar said, “I am not an astrologer.”

On the Supreme Court granting bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, Pawar said, “This is a good thing”. “Injustice was done to him. Now the real picture will come out,” he added.