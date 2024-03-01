Talks on, I.N.D.I.A. bloc's J&K allies to finalise Lok Sabha seat-sharing pact by March first week

Srinagar: Days after finalising seat-sharing agreement in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is hopeful of reaching an agreement with I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners -- National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir -- for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress party’s J&K unit president, Vikar Rasool Wani, said the picture will be clear in a week's time as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is about to reach a seat sharing agreement with the NC and PDP.

He said, however, no final decision has been taken in this regard yet while the "internal" discussion is going on.