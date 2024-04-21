Undercurrent in favour of I.N.D.I.A. gaining strength: Congress after LS polls first phase

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'BJP's Graph: South Mein Saaf, North Mein Half! Here's what we know after the first phase of voting: In the first phase, voting was held on 102 seats in 21 states.

Ground reports clearly show the INDIA coalition far ahead of BJP.' 'We have swept Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, and performed strongly in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh,' he claimed.