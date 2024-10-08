Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | NC's Sakina Masood wins D H Pora assembly seat

<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-conference">National Conference</a> (NC) leader and former minister Sakina Masood won her third assembly election from D H Pora seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defeating her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pdp">PDP</a> rival Gulzar Ahmad Dar by over 17,000 votes.</p>.<p>Masood, alias Sakina Itto, secured 36,623 votes, 17,449 more than Dar's 19,174.</p>.<p>Former minister Abdul Majeed Padder secured a distant fourth place with only 2,974 votes.</p>.<p>This is Itoo's third win from this constituency, which was previously known as Noorabad and was redrawn and renamed after the delimitation exercise, after 1996 and 2008. </p>