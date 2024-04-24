JOIN US
No broadcast of election related matter on radio during 48 hrs before polling: Nanded collector

An order issued in this regard cited a provision mentioned in a handbook published by the Election Commission of India, which 'prohibits display of election matter through TV or similar apparatus'.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 04:44 IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nanded administration in Maharashtra has issued an order prohibiting broadcast of election related matter by the local All India Radio (AIR) centre and other radio channels in the district during 48 hours before polling.

Collector Abhijit Raut, the returning officer for the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, issued the order on Monday.

The order cited a provision mentioned in a handbook published by the Election Commission of India, which 'prohibits display of election matter through TV or similar apparatus.' It is clarified that radio will be treated as 'other similar apparatus' for this purpose and hence broadcasting/propagating any election matter through radio would not be permissible during the period of 48 hours mentioned in the said section, it said.

Legal action would be initiated if the order is not followed, the collector said.

Polling in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 26.

