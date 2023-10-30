Filing nominations starts in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur: The filing of nomination papers by candidates for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will start today.
The last date for filing nominations is November 6. Scrutiny of nominations would take place on Nov 7. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 9.
Videography of the entire process of nomination can also be done.
BJP has finalised 124 names and Congress 105 till now. And other smaller parties like Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 10, Aam Aadmi Party has released 60 candidates and Bahujan Samaj Party 56 candidates till now.
The state goes to polls on November 25.
There are reports that Sachin Pilot will file his nomination from Tonk on Oct 31, Satish Poonia, former BJP state president and deputy leader of Opposition in the House on Nov 2, Rajendra Rathore, leader of Opposition in the House and one of the contenders for the Chief Minister’s post from BJP on Nov 3 and Vasundhara Raje on Nov 4.