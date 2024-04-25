Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress determined to steal from OBC quota to give religion-based reservation, alleges PM Modi

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was working to end 'appeasement' while charging that the Congress was determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Modi also targeted the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in the state, saying it was based on 'politics of appeasement'.

"They have their eyes on women’s property, I am here as the ‘chowkidar’ (watchman)," Modi said.