LS Polls 2024: Agnipath scheme, Ankita Bhandari case may dent BJP's electoral prospects in Uttarakhand's Garhwal

Dehradun: People in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand say the Agnipath scheme and the Ankita Bhandari case would have a bearing on the electoral prospects of the BJP here since the youth is not happy for the last couple of years.

Ankit Negi, a resident of the Chamoli district, said that choosing the Army as a career option was the primary choice of every youth here, especially those from the hills or rural areas.

“Eight years (from 17 to 25) are crucial for every youth who decides where they will head in life. It decides the future of the person and his family as well. However, after the introduction of this scheme, the youth is deeply agitated," Negi said.

The resident added, “The youth of hill areas are known for their physical strength. Every youth here used to be very enthusiastic about choosing the Army as their career option. The BJP is not focusing on this issue and it is also not in their election agenda, due to which most of the youngsters here are not in favour of voting for the party."