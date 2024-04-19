Lok Sabha Elections 2024: First phase of polling begins in West Bengal

Kolkata: Polling in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri seats began on Friday, an Election Commission official said.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said, adding 56.26 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.

A total of 37 candidates, including Union minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik, are in the fray in the three constituencies.

Voting is taking place at 5,814 polling stations, of which 2,043 are in Cooch Behar, 1,904 in Jalpaiguri and 1,867 in Alipurduars.

All three seats are reserved, with Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for SCs and Alipurduars for STs. The poll body has declared 746 polling stations as sensitive, including 391 in Jalpaiguri, 196 in Cooch Behar and 159 in Alipurduars.