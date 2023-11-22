54th IFFI: Malayalam film opens Indian panorama

Film promotions in the guise of in-conversation sessions descended at IFFI on the second day. A conversation with the film team of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and Amazon, the film's streaming partner, was held at Kala Academy, Panaji. Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, director Kannan Iyer, Dharma Productions' Apoorva Mehta and Amazon's Head of Originals Aparna Purohit were a part of the discussion.

Kannan Iyer revealed that the film is inspired by noted Gandhian Usha Ben Mehta, the freedom fighter who aired the Congress' secret radio. Kannan expressed his interest in history and said, "All chapters of history that showcase the fight against injustice are inspiring. However I may not have had the same interest in this story if the protagonist was male. Many stories have been told about men's glories," he added. Karan Johar spoke about the power of communication and how it can "move the masses".

Next in line was a session with the makers of 'The Archies', a feature film based on the Archies comics. The conversation was moderated by film critic Rajeev Masand and Zoya Akhtar, the director, Reema Kagti, the producer, Jon Goldwater, the CEO and Publisher of Archie Comics, Sharad Devarajan, founder & CEO of Graphic India and Liquid Comic, and Netflix's Ruchira Kapoor Sheikh were the speakers.