Ashutosh Gowariker named chairperson of International Jury for IFFI 2024

<p>Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Jury for the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI).</p>.<p>Gowariker, known for films such as <em>Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan</em>, and <em>Swades</em>, said he is honoured to be associated with the prestigious film festival, which will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.</p>.<p>"Cinema is constantly evolving with the times, and there's no better place to witness this evolution than at a film festival. The International Film Festival of India stands as a beacon of this transformation, and I am honoured to be a part of it," the filmmaker said in a statement.</p>.<p>"I would like to thank the Festival Director, Mr Shekhar Kapur, and the IFFI and NFDC team for thinking of me for chairing this year's International Jury. It is both a privilege and a delight to participate and immerse myself in the world of cinema," Gowariker said.</p>.<p>Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, who also serves as the President of IFFI, praised Gowariker's body of work.</p>.<p>"The chairman must have a keen understanding of cinema, and also be able to see diverse points of view. Ashutosh's films have successfully exhibited a wide and varied form of storytelling," Kapur said.</p>.<p>The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the NFDC and ESG, will host the 55th edition of the festival.</p>