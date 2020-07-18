Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerhouse performer

There’s no denying the fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the biggest and most popular names in Bollywood. She enjoys an impressive fan following due to her strong screen presence, effective performances and outspoken nature. The ‘Desi Girl’ has also made a decent impact in Hollywood, adding a new dimension to her career. On Saturday, as PC turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that bear testimony to her talent.

Aitraaz (2004)

A gripping romantic-thriller, Aitraaz revolves around what happens when a man is sexually exploited by his former love interest. The film featured Priyanka in a mean new avatar, proving that she was the new ‘lady villain’ in town. A commercial success, it had a strong cast that included Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Amrish Puri.

Fashion (2008)

One of the biggest films of director Madhur Bhandarkar’s career, the movie featured Priyanka in a role of a successful supermodel and revolved around the dark side of the fashion industry. It received rave reviews from all corners due to its bold take on women empowerment and gripping screenplay.

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

An adaptation of Rushkin Bond’s short story Susanna's Seven Husbands, the Vishal Bharadwaj-directed movie featured PC in the role of a Femme Fatale and proved that she is an artiste par excellence. The film received rave reviews from all corners but failed to make an impact at the box office.

Mary Kom (2014)

Directed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom was a hard-hitting biographical drama that revolved around the personal and professional achievements of ace boxer Mary Kom. A Priyanka show all the way, it featured an intense performance from ‘Alisha’ and hit the right notes with its effective presentation..

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

It is not easy for an actress to make an impact in a non-titular role as the focus is on the main protagonists. PC, however, did just that when she hit it out of the park with her powerful performance in Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani. The star’s graceful body language and her fiery exchanges with the Piku star added a new dimension to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed movie.